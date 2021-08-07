Two Separate Crashes in Rapides Parish Leave Two People Dead

Rapides Parish – On August 5, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 496 at the intersection of North Bayou Rapides Road. This crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Brian K Ambrose, of Montgomery.

The initial investigation revealed a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 57-year-old William James Powers, of Vicksburg, MS, was traveling southbound on North Bayou Rapides Road. As Powers approached the intersection of Louisiana Highway 496, he failed to stop at the stop sign before proceeding. As a result, the Chevrolet entered the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Powers, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries. Powers’ passenger, Ambrose, restraint usage unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver and a passenger in 2003 Chevrolet, who also were restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

Rapides Parish – On August 5, 2021, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1205 (Philadelphia Road). This crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Tara H. Parker, of Georgetown.

The initial investigation revealed a 1989 Chevrolet LLV (U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle), driven by Parker, was traveling southbound on Philadelphia Road. At the same time, a 2016 Kia was traveling southbound behind Parker’s vehicle. As the Kia approached the Chevrolet, it maneuvered into the opposing lane of travel in-order to legally pass the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, Parker maneuvered her vehicle onto the yellow centerlines causing the Kia to rear-end the Chevrolet. After impact, the Chevrolet exited the roadway and overturned. As a result, Parker was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Parker, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.