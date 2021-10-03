Two Separate Crashes in Rapides Parish Leave Two People Dead

Rapides Parish – On October 2, 2021, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 112 near Forestry Road 266. This crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Tony Ray Mize, of Dry Prong.

The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Toyota Tundra, driven by Mize, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 112. For reasons still under investigation, Mize’s vehicle traveled off the highway and struck multiple trees.

Mize, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Rapides Parish – On October 2, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-49 near milepost 100. This crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Keith D. Gallagher, Jr., of Bentley.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Ford F150, driven by Gallagher, was traveling southbound on I-49 towing a camper trailer. For reasons still under investigation, Gallagher failed to maintain control of the trailer causing his vehicle to exit the roadway and overturned. As a result, Gallagher was ejected from the vehicle.

Gallagher, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 53 deaths.