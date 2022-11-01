Two Separate Crashes in Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish Leave Two People Dead

Natchitoches Parish – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. This crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield.

The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Kennedy, was westbound on U.S. 84. For reasons still under investigation, Kennedy’s vehicle crossed the centerlines into the eastbound travel lane and collided with 2021 Kenworth.

Kennedy, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Driver of the commercial vehicle, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Winn Parish – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. This crash claimed the life of a 44-year-old Kelly Allen of Natchitoches.

The initial investigation revealed a 2008 Ford F-150, driven by Allen, was northbound on U.S. 71. For reasons still under investigation, Allen lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a guardrail before overturning into Saline Bayou.

Allen, who’s restraint usage is unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of these crashes remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 46 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths.