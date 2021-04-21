Two-run seventh proves costly as LSUA falls to Louisiana College

ALEXANDRIA—In the last non-conference meeting between the two schools, Louisiana College scored two runs in the top of the seventh, which proved to be the difference, as LSUA dropped a tight 6-5 game on Tuesday evening at the Generals Softball Field.

With the bases loaded and two outs, LC’s Shaye Tredinch hit a two-run single to left field, scoring Breanna Newman and Briley Johnston, who each hit one-out singles to start the seventh inning rally.

LC closed the door on a line drive double play, finishing off the one-run game. It is the second one-run win for the Wildcats over the Generals this season after winning 2-1 on March 16 in Pineville.

Tredinch recorded two of the seven hits for the Wildcats and was the only player to register multiple hits in the contest for LC.

“We have to do a better job of capitalizing on opportunities that will us the momentum,” LSUA Co-Head Softball Coach Adam Burch said. “We did not do that in the game. We have to move forward and prepare for this conference run we have coming up.”

It was the first game in 10 days for LSUA (15-12) after taking two out of three from Our Lady of the Lake.

The teams traded three-run half innings in the sixth in a wild ending. Down 2-1, LC (10-21) scored three in the top of the sixth on three hits to take a 4-2 advantage. Singles by Desiree Squires and Alyssa Landry and an RBI groundout gave the Wildcats the two-run lead.

LSUA came right back with three in the bottom of the sixth. The first three batters singled to lead off the inning for the Generals. The final two hits of the inning gave the Generals the lead, as Ryleigh Rutherford and Katherine Atkins’ RBI singles put LSUA into the lead for the final inning.

Atkins, Rutherford and Lauryn McMahon all had three hits to lead LSUA.

Olivia Coaker earned the win for the Wildcats, throwing two shutout innings in relief, allowing three hits.

The Wildcats dented the scoreboard first on an Alyssa Lynch bunt, scoring Tredinch, but the home team came back with single runs in the third and fourth innings to take its first advantage of the game. Rutherford scored on an RBI groundout by Bobbi McNaughton to tie the game and Miyah Portalis scored on Sabrina Carter’s RBI groundout to take the lead, which set the game up for the final crazy two innings.

Eryn Sanchez and Bailey McMillian each had solid starts for their teams. Sanchez allowed one run on one hit in three innings, while McMillian allowed one unearned run on three hits in 2.2 innings.

McNaughton had a terrific outing in relief of Sanchez, throwing two perfect innings.

LSUA heads back into conference play with a home series against the University of the Southwest. The Generals end the season with seven more consecutive home games, including a made-up game against Jarvis Christian, which will pick up early in the game from when they left off.

The conference tournament begins on May 6, which will take place at Generals Field.

CUTLINE: LSUA allowed two runs in the top of the seventh as the Generals dropped a game to future Red River Athletic Conference member Louisiana College.

CREDIT: Joe Dupree, LSUA Sports Media