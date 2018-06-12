Two Pineville Men Arrested for Aggravated Battery

RPSO – On May 25th , 2018, a complaint of aggravated battery was made at the Kolin Sub-station. The victim stated that on May 20th , 2018, he was attacked by the suspects, identified as Arthur Jawarren Joseph and Eric Timothy Joseph. The victim stated that Arthur Jawarren Joseph struck him in the head with a hatchet and Eric Timothy Joseph struck him in the head with an axe handle. The victim was hospitalized on the night of May 20th , 2018 and released the following day.

As detectives started their investigation, they were able to confirm the victim had injuries consistent with being struck in the head with some type of blunt object. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to secure warrants for the arrest of Arthur Jawarren Joseph and Eric Timothy Joseph for aggravated battery. On May 30th , 2018, detectives located Arthur Jawarren Joseph at a residence on Bayou Marie Rd. Arthur Joseph was taken into custody by Detectives without incident and transported to Rapides Detention Center and booked for the warrant for aggravated battery.

During booking, Arthur Jawarren Joseph was found to be in possession of CDS II during a search at the Detention Center and a local warrant check revealed that he also had several active warrants through other local agencies. Arthur Jawarren Joseph was arrested on additional charges of possession CDS II, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, 2 counts contempt of court, failure to pay fine, Parole Violation.

On June 4th , 2018, detectives at the Kolin Sub-station were contacted by Eric Timothy Joseph and were advised that he wished to turn himself in for the active warrant. Detectives made contact with Eric Timothy Joseph at a residence in Wardville and he was taken into custody without incident. Detectives then transported Eric Joseph to Rapides Detention Center and he was booked for Aggravated Battery.

Arthur Jawarren Joseph remains incarcerated at this time on a $7,500.00 bond and 4 parole violations with no bond. Eric Timothy Joseph was released on a $2500 bond.

Arthur Jawarren Joseph, 36 of 1717 ½ Bayou Marie, Pineville, is charged with: Aggravated Battery, Possession of CDS II, Introduction of Contraband, 2 Counts of Contempt on Non-Support, Failure to Pay a Fine and Parole Violations.

Eric Timothy Joseph, 21, of 1717 ½ Bayou Marie, Pineville, is charged with Aggravated Battery.