Thursday, October 10, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Two of three Alexandria men suspected in Dallas homicide apprehended

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force has located and arrested 32-year-old Michael Mitchell. He was located in Marksville at the Deluxe Inn Motel.

20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell is already in the custody of the Dallas Police Department.

22-year-old Thaddeous Green is still at large. The Dallas Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to his apprehension.

All three men, from Alexandria, are suspected of killing a witness who testified at the trial of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger.

If you have information concerning Green’s whereabouts, please contact Cenla Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-STOP (318-443-7867).

