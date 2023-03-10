Two North Louisiana Men Plead Guilty to Defrauding Their Employer out of Millions of Dollars

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that

William Ross Hickman, 48, of Arcadia, Louisiana, and Brian K. Whiteman, 47, of

Haughton, Louisiana, have each pleaded guilty to a Bill of Information charging them with

conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States. United States District Judge Elizabeth

E. Foote presided over the hearing.

According to evidence presented to the court, Hickman and Whiteman participated in

a scheme to defraud which began prior to 2018 and involved Raeford Farms of Louisiana,

LLC (Raeford Farms), where Hickman was employed as the Sales Manager and Whiteman

was as the Assistant Sales Manager of their Arcadia production plant. Raeford Farms sells

various products to include fresh and frozen chicken, and chicken frames. A chicken frame is

the core of the chicken that remains after processing the breasts, thighs, wings, and legs.

Hickman negotiated the sale of these chicken products seeking the highest possible return

when selling them.

While employed at Raeford Farms, Hickman developed a scheme to fraudulently

divert business from Raeford Farms by using Group 7792 as an intermediary to purchase

chicken frames from Raeford Farms. Hickman used his position as Sales Manager to provide

favorable sales terms to other entities to the detriment of Raeford Farms.

Hickman had a prearranged agreement with an unnamed individual and his corporation to sell the chicken

frames to Heritage Food Sales (Heritage), which was another company controlled by

Hickman. Heritage paid Group 7792 a guaranteed return for each transaction but never took

possession of the chicken frames or added anything of value to the transaction. Hickman

would then sell the same chicken frames to a poultry wholesaler in Chattanooga, TN for

profit.

To further the scheme to defraud, Hickman and others acting in concert with him, sent

invoices by email from Arcadia, Louisiana, through interstate commerce, for Heritage to

receive payment for the chicken frames. Hickman and Whiteman conspired together to

conceal the involvement of Heritage from Raeford Farms in these chicken frame transactions.

As Assistant Sales Manager for Raeford Farms, Whiteman was responsible for tracking

inventory and the details regarding all shipments. Whiteman provided this type of

information to Hickman to further the conspiracy to defraud in order to get a higher price for

chicken frame loads sold by Heritage. In exchange for his participation in the conspiracy to

defraud, Whiteman understood and agreed with Hickman that Heritage would pay him

through his own business entity, All Trade Enterprise, LLC (All Trade). Hickman would pay

Whiteman a monthly commission through All Trade and occasionally to him personally.

The transactions conducted during the time period of this investigation resulted in an approximate

loss of $2,183,950 to Raeford Farms.

Hickman and Whiteman each face up to 5 years in prison, three years of supervised

release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing has been set for July 12, 2023 at 9:30.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by

Alexander C. Van Hook, Special Counsel to the U.S. Attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney

Tennille M. Gilreath.

#