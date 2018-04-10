Two Natchitoches Women Charged with Money Laundering

Press Release – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents arrest two Natchitoches women on money laundering charges.

According to a Task Force Official, on 3/23/2018 NMJDTF agents obtained search warrants for two residences in the Parish of Natchitoches in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation into reports that monies were being collected for inmate Reginald Warren who is being housed at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on numerous narcotics charges. These narcotics charges resulted from NMJDTF agents seizing over four pounds of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, over 17,000 suspected Ecstasy pills, and over $28,000.00 U.S. Currency. During this investigation NMJDTF agents were able to identify several subjects in the City of Natchitoches who were receiving instructions from the inmate Reginald Warren to obtain monies from numerous subjects on his behalf. The monies being collected by these subjects were alleged to be monies derived from the illegal sales of narcotics.

Tammy Warren B/F 34 was taken into custody on Texas St. in the city limits of Natchitoches for Driving Under Suspension. NMJDFT agents then executed a search warrant at her residence in the 700 block of Quida Dr. During this search NMJDTF agents located $1,220.00 U.S. Currency which was seized as evidence.

Aqualious Harris B/F 27 was taken into custody at her residence in the 100 block of Franklin Ln. in the parish of Natchitoches. NMJDTF agents then executed a search warrant on her residence where agents located $1,400.00 U.S. Currency, a small amount of suspected Marijuana, and letters from inmate Reginald Warren. All of the items were seized as evidence.

Both Tammy Warren and Aqualious Harris were charged with 1 count of Money Laundering and released on bond.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.