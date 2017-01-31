Collaborative Investigation Results in Nearly Two Million Dollar Drug Bust

Alexandria, LA – After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana. Investigators arrested Derrick Felton (B/M 37 yrs) of Alexandria, LA yesterday for possession of a very large amount of illegal narcotics and a large sum of cash.

Earlier this month, investigators began investigating Felton for distribution of methamphetamine. Based on information obtained from the investigation, investigators were able to secure search warrants for multiple residences in Alexandria. However, before the search warrant could be executed Felton was located driving a vehicle in Alexandria which resulted in a traffic stop. Investigators located a large amount of illegal narcotics, in the vehicle, along with a large amount of cash. After Felton was arrested, search warrants were executed at multiple residences in Alexandria. These search warrants resulted in the seizure of a large amount of narcotics and some cash.

The street value of the drugs seized yesterday is approximately 1.7 million dollars. Approximately 1.5 million dollars worth of crystal methamphetamine was seized (over 64 lbs.), along with over $120,000.00 worth of heroin (over 2 lbs.), over $100,000.00 worth of cocaine (over 2 lbs.), and over $3,000.00 worth of promethazine with syrup (five pints). Investigators also seized over $67,000.00 in cash.

“This is a prime example of what happens when law enforcement works together,” said Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. “The Louisiana State Police stand committed to work with all of our law enforcement partners to pursue those who promote illegal narcotics in our communities.”

Felton was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDS I (controlled dangerous substance) heroin (1 count), possession with the intent to distribute CDS II (controlled dangerous substance) cocaine (1 count) and crystal methamphetamine (1 count), and possession with the intent to distribute CDS V (controlled dangerous substance) promethazine syrup (1 count). He was also charged with resisting arrest by flight and failure to signal lane change.

Agencies involved in and responsible for this investigation are Louisiana State Police, Alexandria Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI Central Louisiana Safe Streets Task Force), Louisiana Probation and Parole, United States Postal Inspector’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Louisiana Army National Guard Counter Drug Unit, the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, and the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are likely.

Felton was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.