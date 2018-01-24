Local Headlines Top Stories 

Two Pollock Men Charged with Theft, Criminal Damage & Trespassing

Press Release –  The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle and two men inside of someone’s barn.  When Deputy Robert Jordan arrived, he discovered that two Pollock men had loaded the truck with items they were stealing from the barn. 

Brandon Carter, 21 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Theft, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.  Chase Ellis, 21 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Theft, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing. 

 

 

