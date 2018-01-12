Two Men Arrested on Nearly 70 Counts of Child Pornography

Press Release – BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested two on nearly 70 counts of child pornography.

“Protecting children from child predators has always been, and will continue to be, a priority of my office,” said General Landry. “My team will use every tool we have to locate, investigate, and arrest those who exploit our children.”

Javier Young, 30 of Bunkie, was arrested on 62 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. These charges included 60 counts of Possession and two counts of Distribution. He was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Bunkie Police Department.

Travis Fontenot, 39 of Eunice, was arrested on six counts of Distribution of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. He was arrested and booked into the Eunice City Jail following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Eunice Police Department.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age. If anyone has further information about Young, Fontenot, or any other alleged perpetrator, they are encouraged to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.