Two Louisiana Men Sentenced for Kidnapping Conspiracy

Two Sabine Parish men are sentenced in Federal Court for a kidnapping conspiracy.

22-year-old Gary Cutright of Zwolle is sentenced to 13 years in prison, and a co-defendant in the case, 37-year-old Quannell Newton of Many, received more than 11 years in prison.

The two are part of a group investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and others for conspiring to commit kidnapping, robberies and assaults throughout Northwestern Louisiana and Eastern Texas.

KLAX ABC 31 News