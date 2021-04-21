Two Lady Demons earn All-Conference Accolades

NATCHITOCHES – Emilija Dancetovic was a linchpin for the Northwestern State tennis team in both singles and doubles.

Her performances there landed her a pair of spots on the All-Southland Conference Tennis Teams, which were announced by the league Wednesday morning. The three teams were voted on by conference coaches.

Dancetovic posted a perfect 7-0 mark at No. 5 singles in Southland play, earning first-team honors. She becomes the fourth different Lady Demon to earn first-team honors on the past three All-Southland teams. No all-conference honors were given in 2020 because of the COVID-19-shortened season.

The accolades did not stop there for the senior from Belgrade, Serbia, as Dancetovic teamed with Dorota Szczygielska to earn third-team all-conference honors in doubles. Dancetovic’s twin honors made her the first Lady Demon to be selected to multiple all-conference teams in the same season since Polina Mutel did so in 2018.

“It has felt really good to be back in full competition this year, regardless of my personal results,” said Dancetovic, who posted an 11-4 overall singles record. “I am just happy to have had a chance to use my final year as best as possible and help my team as much as I possibly can.”

In doubles, the pairing of Dancetovic and Szczygielska went 4-2 with four unfinished matches in conference play. The Lady Demon duo held a lead or were tied in three of those matches when they were called. The honor was the second all-conference doubles selection for Dancetovic, who earned first-team acclaim with partner Judit Castillo Gargallo in 2019.

Dancetovic and Szczygielska will help lead the Lady Demons into the Southland Conference Tournament, which begins Friday in Beaumont, Texas. Fifth-seeded Northwestern State faces off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 2 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals.