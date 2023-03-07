Two Juveniles Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On March 6, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1240 near Brumley Road. This crash claimed the lives of a 9-year-old Juvenile and a 16-year-old Juvenile.

The initial investigation revealed that a Kubota tractor, driven by a 17-year-old Juvenile, was towing a disabled Go-Cart westbound on Louisiana Highway 1240. For reasons still under investigation, a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 50-year-old Wendy Ballard of Montgomery, rear-ended the Kubota. After the initial impact, the Equinox struck the Go-Cart. As a result, the Kubota and the Go-Cart exited the roadway.

Ballard, who was not restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The Juvenile, who was driving the Kubota, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

At the time of the crash, the Go-Cart was occupied by four Juveniles. The 16-year-old Juvenile driver and the 9-year-old Juvenile passenger sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where they ultimately succumbed to their injuries. Additionally, a 11-year-old Juvenile and a 6-year-old Juvenile sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities.