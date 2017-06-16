Local Headlines State News Top Stories 

Two Inmates Escape from Federal Prison in Pollock

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Two minimum security inmates from the Federal Prison in Pollock have been reported as escaped.

Tremmell Armstead (pictured on left), 39 years old, of New Orleans and Michael Casson (pictured on right), 41 years old, of Natchitoches, are the two missing inmates.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively assisting the Federal Prison in their search for the two inmates.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

You May Also Like

Common Core Changes

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Common Core Changes

2 Important Run-Offs Scheduled for Nov. 21

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 2 Important Run-Offs Scheduled for Nov. 21

Hospitals Face Huge Changes in Louisiana

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Hospitals Face Huge Changes in Louisiana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *