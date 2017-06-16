Two Inmates Escape from Federal Prison in Pollock

Two minimum security inmates from the Federal Prison in Pollock have been reported as escaped.

Tremmell Armstead (pictured on left), 39 years old, of New Orleans and Michael Casson (pictured on right), 41 years old, of Natchitoches, are the two missing inmates.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively assisting the Federal Prison in their search for the two inmates.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.