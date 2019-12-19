Two indicted in September Charles Park shooting

The man and woman who were arrested after a fatal shooting in September in the Charles Park neighborhood in Alexandria have been indicted.

Deon Guidry and Sharessia Mix were indicted by a Rapides Parish Grand Jury on Tuesday.

Guidry faces a second-degree murder charges in the death of 21-year old Arturo White. And an attempted second-degree murder charge for wounding another man.

Mix was indicted on two felony counts of being an accessory after the fact.

Neither Guidry or Mix have been arraigned and both remain in the Rapides Parish Detention Center.