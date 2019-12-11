Two from Winnfield arrested for alleged “holiday scam”

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects from Winnfield for an alleged “holiday scam”.

Nettie Adams and Darwin Durison have both been charged with multiple counts of fraud and criminal conspiracy.

The charges come after Adams had been attempting to sell raffle tickets, claiming that her house burned down on Thanksgiving Day and her children were injured during the fire and needed medical treatment. Along with claiming that her husband had cancer and the raffle tickets were also being sold to benefit his medical treatments.

It was discovered that none of the claims were true and that Adams had been arrested on previous occasions for similar incidents.

Warrants were issued for Adams and Durison’s arrest. Both remain in custody at this time.