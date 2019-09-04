Two from Colfax arrested on multiple drug charges

An investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Probation and Parole has led to the arrest of two people from Colfax after drugs and syringes were found in a home with a young child.

41 year old Randolph Scarabin was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Use of Drugs in the Presence of a Child, 3rd offense Possession of Marijuana, and Violation of Parole.

39 year old Denice Scarabin was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Use of Drugs in the Presence of a Child.