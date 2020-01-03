Two from Avoyelles killed in Rapides Parish crash, both unrestrained

Louisiana State Police (Troop E), Rapides Parish – Early this morning, a single-vehicle crash killed a man from Bunkie, LA and a woman from Marksville, LA. Both vehicle occupants were not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:20 a.m., which occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, south of Alexandria. The crash involved a 2015 Nissan, driven by 43-year-old Hoang Thai Nguyen. The Nissan was southbound on U.S. Hwy 71 when Nguyen lost control, exited the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

Nguyen and his passenger, identified as 40-year-old Le Bui Chatelain, sustained serious injuries and were transported to separate hospitals where they were later pronounced dead. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated one fatal crash in 2020, resulting in two fatalities.