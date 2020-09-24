Thursday, September 24, 2020
Two Former Postal Service Employees Indicted on Federal Charges

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

SHREVEPORT, La. – A federal grand jury returned indictments yesterday
charging two former United States Postal Service employees, Acting United States
Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

Shinice Jordan, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been charged with one count of
theft of mail matter and one count of delay or destruction of mail. According to the
indictment, on July 23, 2019, Jordan, who worked as a Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal
Service, stole a Walmart gift card from a letter which had been entrusted to her to deliver.
It is further alleged that on that same date, Jordan delayed the opening of the letter which
was intended to be delivered by her as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.

Sedarius Howard, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been charged with one count
of delay or destruction of mail. The indictment alleges that on March 16, 2020, while
working as a Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, Howard destroyed or delayed
delivery of mail that was his duty as an employee to deliver.
If convicted, both Jordan and Howard face up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine,
or both.
The United States Postal Service-Office of Inspector General conducted the
investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody is prosecuting the cases.

An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent
unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

