Two Former Postal Service Employees Indicted on Federal Charges

SHREVEPORT, La. – A federal grand jury returned indictments yesterday

charging two former United States Postal Service employees, Acting United States

Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

Shinice Jordan, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been charged with one count of

theft of mail matter and one count of delay or destruction of mail. According to the

indictment, on July 23, 2019, Jordan, who worked as a Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal

Service, stole a Walmart gift card from a letter which had been entrusted to her to deliver.

It is further alleged that on that same date, Jordan delayed the opening of the letter which

was intended to be delivered by her as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.

Sedarius Howard, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been charged with one count

of delay or destruction of mail. The indictment alleges that on March 16, 2020, while

working as a Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, Howard destroyed or delayed

delivery of mail that was his duty as an employee to deliver.

If convicted, both Jordan and Howard face up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine,

or both.

The United States Postal Service-Office of Inspector General conducted the

investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody is prosecuting the cases.

An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent

unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.