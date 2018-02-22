Two Employees Arrested for Internal Theft

Press Release – On February 20, two arrests were made in separate cases related to employees stealing money from their employers.

One case began April 17, 2017, when a business in the 5700 block of Jackson Street reported a former manager had been stealing money. According to the initial report, the suspect had been taking small amounts over a long period of time, ultimately amounting to over $15,000. At the time the report was filed, the suspect no longer worked for the business. APD detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest, however she was not located for several months. On Tuesday, the suspect, Kari Beard, turned herself in on the warrant, and was charged with Theft $5,000-25,000 and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The second case began January 20, 2018, concerning a business in the 1100 block of MacArthur Drive. According to the initial report, the suspect had been hired in 2016 to manage the business’s finance books. On January 12, 2018, the suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing items, and was terminated on January 13. After reviewing their files, the business owners determined that a large amount of money had been taken over numerous occasions by manipulation of gift cards. According to records, the total amount of the theft approached $20,000. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Tiffany Sells. On February 20, Sells was arrested and charged with Theft Under $1,000, in a separate incident that took place at a business in the 3400 block of Masonic Drive. At that time, she Sells was also charged with her warrant for Theft $5,000-25,000, and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The two cases are unrelated, and both are still being investigated by detectives.