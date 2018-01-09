Two Correctional Officers Arrested for Battery

Two Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officers Arrested for Battery and Other Charges

Press Release – Catahoula Parish – Earlier today, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) arrested Charles Ray LeBlanc (W/M 42 yrs) of Sicily Island, LA and Ryan Shane Mayo (W/M 27 yrs) of Jonesville, LA. LeBlanc was charged with second degree battery and malfeasance in office and Mayo was charged with assault, simple battery, and malfeasance in office.

In December 2017, LSP AFO received information from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a battery of an inmate by a correctional officer or officers. With the assistance of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office, LSP launched an investigation into these accusations.

Information obtained from the investigation led to arrest warrants for LeBlanc and Mayo. They were arrested and booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.