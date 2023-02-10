Two Central Louisiana Mardi Gras Parades Get Set to Roll

There are a couple of Mardi Gras parades you can see this weekend. The City of Pineville will host their Night of Lights parade tomorrow at 7 p.m. And the Town of Ball rolls with their Mask Up themed parade Sunday at 2 p.m. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on what to expect.

Pineville Chief of Staff Doug Gann says, “It’s just really magical because it’s at night and a lot of the throws are lit up all of the floats are going to be lit up it’s just going to be similar to our Christmas parade it’s at nighttime under the lights and that’s what I think adds to the mystique of it.”

Gann says the City of Pineville Mardi Gras parade is going to be special. There will be a Native American crew this year.

“Down in New Orleans they have the Indian tribes that will come out and be a part of the parades and we’ve got a couple, the chief and his queen from the wild Tchoupitoulas tribe that will be up here walking the parade route.”

Senator Jay Luneau will be the grand marshal this year.

“We like to thank our public servants for what they do for us and this is a good way to reward those guys with it.”

The Town of Ball will also host their Mardi Gras parade this weekend. Mayor Gail Wilking says the king of the parade is a long time Ball employee.

“This year our king is someone very special to the Town of Ball. He’s known in our community as the king of Ball and his name is Eldon “Debo” Ewing. Eldon Ewing is our public works director. He’s been here over 20 years.”

Wilking talks about what the parade will feature.

“We have 25 entries. We have horses and carriages, we have firetrucks, we have Tioga High School marching band, we have some floats from legal businesses and our Ball town Mardi Gras crew will have an official float in it as well.”

Wilking wants everyone who can to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“So come join us. Laissez les bon temps rouler and come pass a good time in the town of Ball.”

Sunday night in Ball there will also be fireworks at the Ward 10 sports complex at 7 p.m.