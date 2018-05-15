Two Bunkie Men Arrested on Felony Theft Charges

Hessmer, LA – According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson two Bunkie men were arrested by deputies responding to a “theft in progress” on La. Hwy 3041 in the Hessmer community on Friday, May 11th at about 12:45 p.m. Deputies received information that the suspects in the theft were identified by witnesses as 2 black males occupying a blue in color Pontiac G6 passenger car, traveling toward La. Hwy 115. The complainant advised that the suspects had cut and removed the catalytic converters from two vehicles on his property. As personnel were checking the area, the suspect vehicle was located on Lake Pearl Rd. traveling towards La. Hwy 115. Sheriff Anderson said that when the deputy made contact with the suspect vehicle he activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle but to no avail. The suspect vehicle continued until it reached the intersection of La. 115 and Lake Pearl Rd. where it abruptly came to a stop. The driver, later identified as Shedrick L. Wiley III, B/M, age 38 of 504 Vine St. Bunkie, Louisiana, and the passenger, later identified as Philip Patterson, B/M, age 46 of 603 South Louisiana St., Bunkie, Louisiana, both fled the vehicle on foot. The Deputy pursued Wiley on foot and after some resistance was apprehended. Patterson fled on foot on Lake Pearl Road where the original witnesses to the crime recognized the suspect and detained him until law enforcement arrived.

Both, Patterson and Wiley were charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property (2 counts over $1000), Theft (2 Counts over $1000), Resisting an Officer and Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Possession of Burglary Tools). Wiley was also charged with Resisting by Flight. Both suspects were booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC #1.

Sheriff Anderson said that Patterson has an extensive criminal arrest record of robbery, drug offenses, burglaries and theft dating back to 1990 and is a convicted felon. Wiley has a history of property crimes and is currently on a 5-year Probation for Possession of Heroin. The neighbor who reported the theft in progress is to be commended for his quick action. Without a doubt, his willingness to report a crime stopped someone else from becoming a victim. Remember! If you see something, say something!