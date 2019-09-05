Thursday, September 5, 2019
Two Bunkie men arrested in separate cases

Bunkie  Police  Department- Two suspects in the Bunkie area were recently arrested in separate cases.

The Bunkie Police Department has been investigating an incident which occurred on August 28, when three men entered an apartment on Church Street, armed with assault-style rifles and demanded money from the homeowner.

Following an investigation, the Bunkie Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall Service Task Force and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotic Divison, a search warrant was obtained for Jevon Payne, 20, of Bunkie.

Payne was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on a $100,000 bond. This case is an ongoing investigation.

In a separate incident, Detrevius Smith, 22, was arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile (felony), after allegations were made by a 16-year-old saying she became pregnant after intercourse with the suspect. Smith was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on a $10,000 bond.

