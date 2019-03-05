Two Arrests in Dry Prong

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people in a parking lot smoking what appeared to be a pipe that is commonly used to ingest drugs. When Sgt. Darrell Rushton, Corporal Gil James and Deputy Jace Sauce arrived, they found the two suspects. The suspects admitted to the deputies that they had been smoking methamphetamine. The deputies also discovered that the license plate on the vehicle had been switched from another vehicle and the man was wanted out of Texas.

Timothy Mearse, 46 years old, of 4094 Hwy. 167, Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and the Fugitive warrant from Texas. Angelique Steitler, 26 years old, of 4094 Hwy. 167, Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.