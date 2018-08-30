Two Arrested on Drug Distribution & Gun Charges

Alexandria – On August 28, two suspects were charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS charges after a search warrant was served at an Alexandria residence. The investigation, which has been going on for two months, was led by agents of the Central Louisiana Safe Streets Task Force, which is comprised of members of the Alexandria PD, Pineville PD, LA State Police, US Marshal’s Task Force, and the FBI.

Two residents were at home when agents served the search warrant at 2044 Hill Street on Tuesday. During the search of the house, agents located approximately 2 1/2 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 1 lb. of synthetic cannabinoids. Also found were packaging materials and other paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution. The search continued into the yard and parked vehicles, in which agents found more suspected cannabinoids and a handgun, which was determined to be stolen.

Both residents, Desmond Jordan, 40, and Selena Sanders, 33, were arrested and charged with Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS II (400+ grams), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jordan, who is on parole for drug-related charges, was also charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Both subjects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

“This is great police work,” said Chief Jerrod King regarding the arrests. “I’m proud of our officers and grateful to the other agencies on the Task Force. It’s important that people in the community know that we are fighting every day to keep dangerous drugs like methamphetamine off the streets.

“It’s also important that the criminals in our area know that we’re coming after you. If you’re going to keep peddling drugs in Alexandria, we will spare no expense or effort to find you and make sure you spend time in jail.”

Sanders was released on a $10,500 bond; no bond has been set for Jordan.