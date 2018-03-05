Two Arrested on Burglary Charges

Press Release – On January 18th, 2018, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the area of Trinity Church Road in Pineville. The complainant stated numerous items were stolen from a storage unit, including a riding lawn mower.

Deputies took the initial report and the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation. During the investigation, suspects were identified as Christopher Burnaman and Kristi Burnaman. Detectives were able to establish probable cause that allowed them to obtain a search warrant at Burnaman’s residence.

From their investigation Detectives determined some of the stolen items had already been sold through social media. During the search of the residence, Metro Agents also located suspected methamphetamine along with several other items of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were placed under arrest without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on numerous charges. Both were later released on a $10,100.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still on going.

Christopher James Burnaman, 33, and Kristi Terese Burnaman, 33, both of 5680 Gene Ball Drive, Alexandria, LA are charged with Simple Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of CDS ll w/intent, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.