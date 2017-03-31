2 Arrested in Natchitoches Home Burglary

NPD Officers respond to Burglary in progress and arrest suspect

Natchitoches Police Department Officers were dispatched to a duplex residence in the 700 block of Fourth Street on March 30, 2017 at 11:00a.m. due to a call of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, NPD officers noticed that a subject made forced entry into a residence, and attempted to force entry into another residence, where the resident was home.

Moments later NPD officers made contact with Desmond Turner who was detained. During the investigation all stolen property was recovered. Desmond Turner, 33, was arrested and charged with simple burglary and attempted simple burglary.

It was determined that Turner is currently on parole until 2021 for a previous conviction of five counts of Simple Burglary. He was placed in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he awaits bond.

While officers were conducting their investigation in the area, a subject identified as Christopher Pikes, 38, fled from officers on foot, and he was apprehend. It was learned that Pikes had 3 outstanding bench warrants; he was arrested and placed in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he remains on $743.00 bond.