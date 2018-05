The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in the Hudson Creek community. Deputy Gil James and Detective Kyle Martin was assigned the case and was notified that the victim of the burglary had seen the stolen items for sale on a social media site.

Kenneth Cole, Jr., 41 years old, of Pineville, was arrested for Felony Theft and Simple Burglary. Leslie Cole, 32 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Felony Theft and Simple Burglary.