Two Arrested in Connection with Natchitoches Drug Investigation

Press release – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents, Natchitoches Police Department Officers, and Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office Deputies arrested two suspects in connection to a drug related investigation.

According to a Task Force Official, on 2/10/18 Agents of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force received a complaint from a concerned citizen in reference to receiving a strange text message from an unknown number. Task Force Agents were shown the text message and observed that it appeared that the person sending the text message was attempting to distribute narcotics. Agents conducted an investigation into the source of the phone number and were able to identify the owner.

On 2/14/18 at approximately 1500 Hrs Agents conducted an undercover operation which resulted in undercover agents meeting with the suspected drug dealer who was in a vehicle at a location in the City of Natchitoches. Agents observed that the vehicle was being driven by a Larry Pye and the front passenger was a Christa Daniels. As agents approached the occupants of the vehicle the driver fled in the vehicle. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department’s Traffic & Patrol Division immediately located the fleeing vehicle and pursued it. During the pursuit Task Force Agents and NPD Officers observed Daniels discarding items out of the front passenger window. The discarded items were immediately recovered by Task Force Agents and identified as two clear cellophane bags containing suspected crystal Methamphetamine. The approximate weight of the two bags was 1.2 ounces (or 35 grams) having a street value of $3,500.00.

After a brief pursuit units were able to subdue the occupants of the fleeing vehicle in the Dixie Plaza Shopping Center parking lot without incident.

As a result of the investigation the below suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Christa Daniels B/F/33

Possession of CDS Schedule II with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine) – 2 Counts

Conspiracy to Distribute CDS Schedule II (Methamphetamine) – 2 Counts

Obstruction of Justice – 2 Counts

Possession of a CDS in Presence of Person’s under 18 year of age – 1 Count

Larry Pye B/M/42

Flight from an Officer

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.