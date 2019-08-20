Two arrested in 1980 cold case homicide

Arrests have been made in a cold case homicide that was originally reported in November of 1980.

In November of 1980 skeletal remains were discovered near Louisiana Highway 28 west in the Gardener area.

The remains were established to be of a Caucasian female, between sixteen and 21 years of age at the time of her death.

A reconstruction of the victim’s skull provided investigators with a likeness of the victim and a photograph of the reconstruction was placed online and shared through various websites and social media sites over the years.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received information over the years on the case and two arrests have been made and the victim has been identified.

The victim has been identified as Donna Brazzell, who was approximately 18 years old at the time of her death.

And 64 year old Leo Laird and 54 year old Gary Haymon, both of Oakdale, have been arrested in connection to the case.

Detectives state their investigation is still on-going and additional charges may be filed.