Two Arrested for Theft of Local Convenience Store

Press Release – On April 17th , 2017, deputies responded to a local convenience store in the Gardner area in reference to theft of goods. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the complainant who stated two customers, a male and a female, entered the store and began shopping.

A short time later the complainant noticed both subjects acting suspicious as if trying to conceal something on their person. Once the couple exited the store the complainant followed them outside in an attempt to question them on their erratic behavior.

An off duty deputy arrived and the complainant and the deputy went to make contact with them. They immediately fled into the wooded area behind the property. While attempting to flee, the female dropped a bag that was collected as evidence. Deputies arrived and took the report and attempted to locate the suspects but were unable to do so.

The case was referred to the Detectives from the Boyce Sub-station for further investigation and through their investigation, Detectives were able to view surveillance video that was provided and the suspects were identified as 48-year-old Richard McComic of Boyce, and Patricia Pickering of Pineville. Evidence from the dropped bag was collected and warrants were obtained for the arrest of both suspects.

On April 19th, patrol deputies located McComic and Pickering walking on St. Clair Road. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on their charges. Both suspects were arrested for 2 counts theft of goods and resisting an officer from the earlier contact. Both suspects were also banned from the convenience store. Both were later released on a $750.00 bond.