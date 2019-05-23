Thursday, May 23, 2019
Local Headlines 

Two arrested for assisting escaped inmate

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly assisting Glynn Jerrod Mccoy following his escape from Detention Center #2 on Sunday evening.

24 year old Akaysious Stevenson and 26 year old Maikeika Governor are currently being detained at the Rapides Parish Detention Center and charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.

The investigation into this incident is still on-going along with the search for Glynn Jerrod Mccoy.

Anyone who has seen Mccoy or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

Glynn Jerrod McCoy

