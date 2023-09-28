Two arrested and one wanted for Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted theft of a motor vehicle

The Pineville Police Department has arrested two subjects for Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted theft of a motor vehicle and has obtained a warrant for arrest of a third subject in reference to an incident at Diamond H Autoplex, 2761 LA 28 Pineville, Louisiana.

The owner of the business had previously reported suspicious activity during the night time hours at his vehicle sales lot. On September 27, 2023 an Officer patrolling the area observed movement on the lot and at the same time the owner notified Pineville Police Department that he had received a notification from his video recording system that there was activity at the lot. As the Officer pulled into the business a subject fled on foot.

By observing the business camera system, Officers were able to determine a description of the vehicle that dropped off the subject. They also determined that the subject shattered the window of a Dodge Charger on the lot before fleeing.

A short time later an Officer observed the drop off vehicle on LA 28 and a traffic stop was conducted. Officers arrested Kiah Robertson, black female 22 years old, of Memphis, Tennessee and Larry Mosby, black, male, 38 years old, of Lambert, Mississippi for Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Both subjects were transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center and are being held on a $5,000.00 bond.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Marques Javon Jones, black, male, 24 years old, 6 feet tall, of Memphis, Tennessee. If you have any camera footage from this incident or information on the whereabouts of Mr. Jones contact Pineville Police Department (318)442-6603.

You can follow the below link or scan the QR in order to learn more and register your business or residential camera system with the Pineville Police Department Community Camera Program. If an incident occurs in your area and you have video footage you can be sent a one time code to share the information which could be crucial in solving a crime.

Pineville Police Community Camera Program: https: //www.pinevillepd.com/ccp/