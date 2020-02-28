Two Alexandria women and Dry Prong man arrested in Grant Parish

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Kayla Little and Ryan Allen investigated a complaint of prostitution where two women had offered sex in return for drugs. Deputies also arrested a Dry Prong man for drugs during the investigation.

Winnie Lott, 44 years old, of 2545 England Drive, Alexandria, was arrested for Soliciting for Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Xanax, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant from Rapides Parish.