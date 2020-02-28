Two Alexandria women and Dry Prong man arrested in Grant Parish
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Kayla Little and Ryan Allen investigated a complaint of prostitution where two women had offered sex in return for drugs. Deputies also arrested a Dry Prong man for drugs during the investigation.
Winnie Lott, 44 years old, of 2545 England Drive, Alexandria, was arrested for Soliciting for Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Xanax, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant from Rapides Parish.
Beatrice Papayanis, 28 years old, of 1512 Park Avenue, Alexandria, was arrested for Soliciting for Prostitution and Resisting an Officer by Providing a False Name.
Joshua Bonnette, 34 years old, of 185 Charles Preutt Road, Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of Suboxone.