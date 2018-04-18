Two Alexandria Men Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office has arrested two Rapides Parish men for possession of child pornography.

“My office and I are committed to protecting Louisiana’s children and making our communities safer,” said General Landry. “We will continue to do all we legally can to bring child predators to justice.”

Erich Salvesen, 32 of Alexandria, was arrested on 85 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children and 15 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13).

John Eakins, 31 of Alexandria, was arrested on 30 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail following a joint investigation led by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and assisted by the Louisiana State Police, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Alexandria Police Department.

If anyone has further information or concerns about Salvesen or Eakins, please call the LBI at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.