Two adults, one juvenile arrested in Grant Parish after theft investigation

An investigation of stolen dirt bikes by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of two adults and one juvenile.

32 year old Kandi Barnett and 38 year old Michael Hymel have been arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hymel was also arrested for possession of a stole firearm.

The 16 year old juvenile was arrested for two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy.