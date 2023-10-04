Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Twin Bridges Road Shooting Incident

On Monday, October 2, 2023, at approximately 1:25 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 400 block of Twin Bridges Road in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

