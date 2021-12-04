Twenty-Six Individuals Arrested Following Narcotics Roundup in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes

Avoyelles/Rapides Parish – This week, twenty-six individuals were arrested on various drug charges stemming from an extensive narcotics investigation.

In June 2020, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Bunkie Police Department began investigating illegal drug activity in Avoyelles Parish. This investigation began due to the increase of overdose deaths in Avoyelles Parish. Based on the developments of the investigation and its large-scale nature, multiple local, state, and federal agencies joined to assist. Following this collaborative narcotics investigation, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, LSP and several other law enforcement agencies began serving numerous state arrest warrants throughout Avoyelles Parish and Rapides Parish. Agencies involved in and responsible for this investigation are LSP, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, FBI Alexandria Field Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Louisiana Army National Guard, Tunica Biloxi Tribal Police Department, Marksville Police Department, Bunkie Police Department, United States Marshals Service, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (R.A.D.E.). R.A.D.E. consists of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the multi-agency partnership and the effort put forth from all involved, the detail totaled: 26 criminal arrests (vast majority for distribution of narcotics – felonies), the seizure of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, the recovery of two illegally possessed firearms the seizure of nearly $5,000.00 in drug related currency.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time. Louisiana State Police remains committed to working alongside our federal, state, and local public safety partners to ensure safe communities across the state. To report suspicious or criminal activity in your community, the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.