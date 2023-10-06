Turnout Low So Far in Louisiana Governor’s Race, Large Number of Undecided Voters Crucial

Early voting started Saturday and Louisiana’s so-called jungle primary for governor is coming up Saturday, October 14. Voters have seven gubernatorial candidates to choose from. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us the candidates and what experts are saying about this race.

Candidates have squared off in four televised debates in the run for governor this year, the five republicans and one independent will face off against Democrat Shawn Wilson.

Many have criticized front-runner Jeff Landry and candidates have gone after him in attack ads, for only participating in one of the four debates.

Shawn Oliver is a local undecided voter.

“It really comes down to the nitty gritty, I mean we’ve got two great guys coming up for office now it just comes down to what your personal preference is and how it affects the community going forward.”

Shawn Willson the democrat, comes from Lafayette and formerly served as head of the department of transportation and development. Wilson has the endorsement of incumbent governor John Bel Edwards.

While all the candidates say they are pro-life, Wilson says:

“I think there should be exceptions. I’m the only candidate that has supported exceptions from the beginning, whether it’s life of the mother, rape or incest.”

Republican Steven Waguespack from Baton Rouge, comes from the business world and asks:

“Who is the leader you trust to turn this ship around, a career politician who views the office of governor as a throne with which to rule from or someone who view it as a public service?”

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder offers a business approach, saying Louisiana needs a CEO to improve education. Schroder believes:

“We have to address the cronyism and corruption that stains us. If I am governor, the rules will be the rules and access will be equal to all.”

Sharon Hewitt, a former shell oil executive and state senator from Slidell, who wants stronger links between education and jobs.

Independent Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles trial attorney, worked on the B.P. oil spill lawsuit, and has said he also wants a more level playing field in government.

Thirty-seven-year-old Richard Nelson, a state representative for District 89, dropped out of the race last month.

Political Analyst Jim Engster has been keeping his eyes on the polls.

“The most notable thing about these polls I think is the large number of undecided voters. And also the fact that Wilson at this point is not getting the lions share of the black vote, and it would be expected that a democrat and especially a minority democrat would get about 96 percent of the African American vote.”

Rapides Parish Registrar Of Voters Sandy Bonnette told me in person early voting is low at the halfway mark 3,755 in person and 5,639 mail in ballots.

Statewide there have been about 1 hundred 41 thousand in person votes and 56,377 mail ins.

Engster says governors’ races typically have low turnouts in Louisiana.

“So, about a half million more people voted in 2020 for a presidential election that was not close, there was no doubt that Trump was going to get our electoral votes, than voted in a governor’s election that was really close.”

Engster thinks Landry’s sidestepping three debates so far has not hurt him.

“My guess is that he will debate in the runoff and that he will debate more than once probably two or three times and that we will know a lot more about the candidates.”

The likely runoff of the two primary winners takes place Saturday, November 18.