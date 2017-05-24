Turner Teleco-Alexandria Receives Industry’s Top Award

ALEXANDRIA, LA — May 24, 2017 — Turner Teleco-Alexandria, a leading unified communications provider, announced today that the company received Technology Assurance Group’s top award at the association’s 17th Annual Convention event held in Houston, TX in April. Technology Assurance Group (TAG), an international organization of independently owned unified communications companies in the United States and Canada, selected Turner Teleco-Alexandria as the winner of the Business Achievement Award for Exceptional Economic Performance & Customer Satisfaction. Turner Teleco-Alexandria was highlighted as a premier provider during a prestigious awards ceremony attended by TAG’s Member companies and leading technology manufacturers.

The highly sought after awards, which are given out annually, are based on overall financial performance, customer satisfaction, and the ability to provide customers with cost effective unified communication solutions. “In 2016, Turner Teleco-Alexandria experienced phenomenal growth that propelled them past the best companies in the industry,” said Brian Suerth, President of Technology Assurance Group. “Turner Teleco-Alexandria’s philosophy of providing technology solutions that increase their customers’ profitability, improve employee productivity, and enhance brand image fueled the company’s overall success. In addition to offering solutions with the purpose of accomplishing their customers’ business objectives, they maintain a highly talented team of professionals that deliver world class service. Turner Teleco-Alexandria is an exceptional Member that is dedicated to acquiring best business practices that continually improve their organization. It was our privilege to showcase such a fine company at our annual event.”

Doug Godard, owner of Turner Teleco-Alexandria, accepted the award for the company. “We have worked extremely hard over the years to build a great company,” stated Godard. “We believe that if we focus on providing the best customer service possible the profits will come, I think in this case that’s exactly what happened. Turner Teleco-Alexandria’s customer centric focus, as well as our ability to stay on the pulse of technology, have enabled us to become our customers’ trusted advisor. We attribute much of our success to the many benefits that we receive from our Membership in TAG. The organization enables us to quickly adopt new ways of doing business for the betterment of our customers and our people.”