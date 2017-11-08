Community News 

“Turn on the Holidays” in Natchitoches

Natchitoches welcomes November as the cooler weather sets in and we prepare to “Turn on the Holidays”! Make plans to visit us this November for “Turn on the Holidays”, Les Amies Arts & Crafts Show, Fleur de Lis Arts & Crafts Show, and don’t forget FIREWORKS EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT  starting November 18th!

Come Celebrate, Discover, & Explore Louisiana’s oldest city.

Join us on Thursday, November 16th

to celebrate the dedication of

Rue Beauport Riverfront

 

“Make memories with your family and friends at our new rue Beauport Riverbank stage and festival area as we celebrate 91 years of Natchitoches Christmas Festival, one of the nation’s oldest holiday festivals.”
 

Photo by Karen Hoyt

November 18th

Turn on the Holidays!

Schedule of Events

9am – 4pm Les Amies Christmas Treasures Arts & Crafts Sale Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second St. FREE

4pm – 7pm Holiday Open House – Historic District Business Association Shops & Attractions Open Late

4:30pm – 10pm “Turn on the Holidays” – A Natchitoches Main Street event! Join us for the official start to the Natchitoches Christmas season as we turn on the Christmas lights. This event features musical entertainment, children’s activities, and fireworks!

7pm FIREWORKS

Music on the Downtown Riverbank Stage

4:30pm – 7pm Mike McKenzie Band

7:30pm – 9pm Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs

9pm – 10pm Joe Stampley
For more information on the Les Amies Arts & Craft Show please visit their Facebook page
For more information on the Fleur de Lis Arts & Crafts Show please visit their Facebook page
Natchitoches/Northwestern Christmas Gala will take place on November 29th, 30th, and December 1st! For more information and ticket sales visit the 2017 Gala Website

Start planning your visit to the 91st Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights. Click here for the full schedule of events or visit NatchitochesChristmas.com.

 

Christmas Tour of Homes  

Select Dates in December

Presented by the Natchitoches Historic Foundation, join us for the Christmas Tour of Homes on December 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th, & 16th! Featured homes include the Prudomme Roquier House, Jefferson House, Cunningham Cottage, Steel Magnolia House, and MORE! For a full list of the homes and more information please visit the Natchitoches Historic Foundation’s website.

#CELEBRATENAT

Visit our website: www.Natchitoches.com

