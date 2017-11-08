“Turn on the Holidays” in Natchitoches
Natchitoches welcomes November as the cooler weather sets in and we prepare to "Turn on the Holidays"! Make plans to visit us this November for "Turn on the Holidays", Les Amies Arts & Crafts Show, Fleur de Lis Arts & Crafts Show, and don't forget FIREWORKS EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT starting November 18th!
Come Celebrate, Discover, & Explore Louisiana’s oldest city.

Join us on Thursday, November 16th
to celebrate the dedication of
Rue Beauport Riverfront
“Make memories with your family and friends at our new rue Beauport Riverbank stage and festival area as we celebrate 91 years of Natchitoches Christmas Festival, one of the nation’s oldest holiday festivals.”

Start planning your visit to the 91st Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights. Click here for the full schedule of events or visit NatchitochesChristmas.com.

Christmas Tour of Homes
Select Dates in December
Presented by the Natchitoches Historic Foundation, join us for the Christmas Tour of Homes on December 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th, & 16th! Featured homes include the Prudomme Roquier House, Jefferson House, Cunningham Cottage, Steel Magnolia House, and MORE! For a full list of the homes and more information please visit the Natchitoches Historic Foundation’s website.

Calendar of Events
November 16 Dedication of the rue Beauport Riverfront
November 18th
November 25th Fleur de Lis Arts & Crafts Show
December 2nd 91st Annual Christmas Festival of Lights
December 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th, & 16th Christmas Tour of Homes
For more information on upcoming events, please view our calendar.
Visit our website: www.Natchitoches.com