“Turn on the Holidays” in Natchitoches

November 18th Turn on the Holidays! Schedule of Events 9am – 4pm Les Amies Christmas Treasures Arts & Crafts Sale Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second St. FREE 4pm – 7pm Holiday Open House – Historic District Business Association Shops & Attractions Open Late 4:30pm – 10pm “Turn on the Holidays” – A Natchitoches Main Street event! Join us for the official start to the Natchitoches Christmas season as we turn on the Christmas lights. This event features musical entertainment, children’s activities, and fireworks! 7pm FIREWORKS Music on the Downtown Riverbank Stage 4:30pm – 7pm Mike McKenzie Band 7:30pm – 9pm Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs 9pm – 10pm Joe Stampley