Tunica Biloxi Tribe receives $1.6 Million in Grant Money

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $1.6 million grant to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, located in Marksville, Louisiana. The grant will provide funding for the construction of a multi-enterprise manufacturing facility that will support the growth of the region’s manufacturing sector and create new jobs.



“Investment in manufacturing like this commitment to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe builds a better future for Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy.



This grant will support the design and construction of the Garan Building to support business expansion in local industries including sewing fabrication and rare earth materials. It will be matched with $250,000 in local funds and is expected to create 110 jobs and generate $1.4 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.