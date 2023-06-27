Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, Paragon Casino Resort and United Way Join Forces to Help Families in Central Louisiana

Marksville, La. – (June 26, 2023) – Today, Paragon Casino Resort and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana partnered with United Way of Central Louisiana to host the Hit for Hope Tunica-Biloxi Governors Cup Golf Tournament, which was held at the Tamahka Trails Golf Course to support United Way of Central Louisiana programs that benefit the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe values our community above all else. We are always searching for opportunities to give back to our family and friends in need,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. “The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, along with Paragon Casino Resort, extends our thanks to United Way of Central Louisiana and its focus on chartering a new path for those most vulnerable in Central Louisiana.”

ALICE is a driver of innovation, research, and action to improve life across the country for families who may be unable to afford the basics of childcare, housing, food and healthcare.

“The generous partner organizations across Central Louisiana helped make this philanthropic event a success,” said Michelle Purl, President and CEO of United Way of Central Louisiana. “We are grateful to surround ourselves with good-hearted people and hope to continue working alongside the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and the Paragon Casino Resort to serve those in need throughout Central Louisiana.”

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and Paragon Casino Resort have supported the mission of United Way of Central Louisiana for numerous years. The long-standing investment into surrounding areas has resulted in various strides to minimize the ALICE population’s struggle, including providing safe, affordable housing opportunities, reliable technology necessary to work and equality in access to healthcare.