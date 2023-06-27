Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, Paragon Casino Hosts Golf Tournament to Benefit United Way

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville hosted a golf tournament benefiting the United Way. ABC News Joel Massey has more about how the money raised will benefit the community.

“The United Way does a lot of amazing things in the community and this fundraiser helps fund a lot of that.”

Michelle Purl CEO of the United Way of Central Louisiana is grateful to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and the Paragon Casino for sponsoring a golf tournament to raise money for the United Way. The organization supports the community in a variety of ways including awarding grants to non-profits.

“So we have a free tax program that families can get their taxes done for free, under 67 thousand dollars, we have a Building Stronger Families program which helps families get that thousand dollar emergency fund, and then the last way that the United Way really does their work is through community engagement.”

The United Way also helps what they term Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed people.

“What we’re hoping people will understand is that ALICE isn’t the person on the corner who is panhandling ALICE is out their working, so it is our working class poor.”

David Rivas, Director of Political Affairs for the Tribe says that Tunica Biloxi is committed to supporting the community.

“We want to make sure that the tribe is involved in as many community events as possible not only because we want to help join the communities together whether they’re tribal communities, communities within the Cenla area, or even communities that we know are needing assistance. And we think that by doing these golf tournaments we can help raise funds for the different programs the United Way has set up in our area.”

Purl has a message for everyone involved in the event.

“Thank you to our great sponsors that have made this day such a fun event and giving us the ability to do great things in our community.”