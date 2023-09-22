Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s Chairman Marshall Pierite Announces His Candidacy for President of the National Congress of American Indians

Marksville, LA – (September 22, 2023) – Marshall Pierite, the Chairman and CEO of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, has declared his candidacy for the presidency of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), the organization that serves as the voice for over 570 tribal nations across the country. His campaign focuses on prioritizing the needs and voices of all tribal nations, with a focus on supporting Tribal women and youth, protecting Tribal lands and waterways, and upholding treaty rights.





The 80th Annual Convention and Marketplace of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, from November 12 – 17, 2023. The Convention serves as a platform for NCAI’s diverse membership, including delegates from numerous tribal nations and individual Indian members nationwide, to gather and engage in various activities. Notably, the Convention will witness the election of a new president who will guide NCAI’s endeavors over the next two years.

If elected as president, Chairman Pierite, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, will bring over thirty years of experience in Tribal administration, economic development, community development, and elected leadership. Pierite’s demonstrated leadership and advocacy have already led to policy wins, partnerships, and additional resources directed to all Tribes.

“I have full confidence in Chairman Pierite’s ability to serve effectively as NCAI president. His leadership of our tribe has proven consistent, progressive, and efficient,” said Vice Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. “His candidacy is important not only to our tribe but to communities throughout Avoyelles Parish and Central Louisiana. The support of our local community is what allows us to continue to be successful, and the community’s support during this election would be a driving force behind his potential success.”

Chairman Pierite’s campaign seeks to strengthen tribal sovereignty, support and provide opportunities for tribal women and youth, protect the environment and traditional lands, address climate change, and promote responsible renewable energy development in collaboration with affected Tribes.

“I am passionate about finding solutions to problems that have plagued Indian Country for generations, but I believe our Native people have always had the solutions to these challenges, and they have always been rooted in our unique cultures, traditions, and communities,” said Chairman Marshall Pierite. “If elected NCAI president, I will work every day to strengthen tribal sovereignty, which I believe starts with protecting our future by focusing on strengthening support for our women and youth.”

Pierite’s impressive tenure as the leader of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is marked by his exceptional ability to secure substantial grants, totaling over $70 million. His dedication to the tribe’s expansion and welfare is evident through initiatives such as affordable internet access, new housing construction, and elderly care.

Beyond his local efforts, Chairman Pierite has made significant contributions at the regional and national levels. His advocacy for the interests of Indian Country led to his involvement in the historic signing of the Inflation Reduction Act in Washington, D.C. His achievements garnered him the title of the Native American Finance Officers Association’s Tribal Leader of the Year in 2022, and his recent appointment to the Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee highlights his ability to strengthen the relationship between tribal communities and government agencies.

Throughout his three-decade-long service to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, Chairman Pierite has showcased his expertise in various roles within the tribal government. From driving progress in government operations, budgeting, and economic development to prioritizing transparency and accountability, his exceptional leadership skills and commitment to the tribe’s welfare are evident. Additionally, his focus on tribal youth, diverse economic portfolio, and fostering unity through shared values further demonstrate his dedication to the progress and well-being of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. Each of his ventures aligns with his promise of creating unity through shared values of love, respect, and trust.

“Marshall Pierite’s exemplary leadership has yielded profound transformations throughout his community, the state of Louisiana, and Indian Country, leaving an indelible imprint,” remarked Lora Ann Chaisson, esteemed Principal Chief of the United Houma Nation. “As an extraordinary visionary and catalyst, Marshall possesses the ability to assume the role of NCAI President, effectively championing the rights and aspirations of indigenous people nationwide.”