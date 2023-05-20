Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Celebrates 25th Annual Pow Wow Post COVID
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana is hosting its 25th Annual Pow Wow Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Pow Wow Grounds.
Tribal leadership, Tribal citizens, neighboring tribes and community members gather to celebrate this weekend-long cultural event. There will be an assortment of interactive events and live performances throughout the weekend that highlight the history and traditions of the Tribe and neighboring tribes from across the region.
In addition to the Pow Wow, the Tribe will also host an Education Day on Friday, May 19, from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Paragon Casino Resort to teach area children and school groups about the diverse and vibrant traditions of Native Americans ahead of the Pow Wow. The event includes Pow Wow dance demonstrations, singing and craft demonstrations.
WHEN:
Saturday, May 20
10 a.m. – Gates Open
10:30 a.m. – Tunica-Biloxi Singers & Legend Keepers (Storytelling & Songs)
12 p.m. – Gourd Dancing
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Grand Entry; Social Dancing; Dance & Drum Competition
5:30 p.m. – Hawk Henries (Native Flute)
6:15 p.m. – Swamp Water (feat. August Creppel, John Locklear & Layla Creppel)
7 p.m. – Grand Entry; Social Dancing & Competition
Sunday, May 21
10 a.m. – Gates open
10:30 a.m. – Tunica-Biloxi Singers & Legend Keepers (Storytelling & Songs)
11 a.m. – Gourd Dancing
12 p.m. – Grand Entry; Social Dancing & Competition Finals
4 p.m. – Dance & Drum Contest Awards
Paragon Casino Resort
711 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA 71351
Pow Wow
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Pow Wow Grounds
WHO: Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite
Tunica-Biloxi Vice Chairman Marshall Ray Sampson
Tunica-Biloxi Language & Culture Revitalization Program Director John Barbry
Tribal citizens
Local children and families
VISUALS: Tunica-Biloxi Singers & Legend Keepers (Storytelling & Songs)
Hawk Henries (flute)
Gourd Dancing
Grand Entry; Social Dancing
Dance & Drum Competition
Swamp Water (feat. August Creppel, John Locklear & Layla Creppel)
Grand Entry, Social Dancing, & Competition
Dance & Drum Contest Awards