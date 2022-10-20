Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Hosting 6th Annual Intertribal Basketry Summit

WHAT: The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana is hosting its 6th Annual Intertribal Basketry Summit on October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Paragon Casino Resort. The Tunica Biloxi Language & Culture Revitalization Program extends an open invitation to basket weavers for a day of weaving and basketry demonstrations from regional Native American communities.

The Summit will be an informal forum allowing craft weavers to talk about their own techniques and elements of their culture represented in the craft. Beginners and observers are encouraged to attend.

Viewing of baskets is FREE and open to the public. A $25 registration fee is required for those wanting to learn pine needle weaving or display their own baskets. (Lunch and basket materials included). Please contact Julie Barry to register at jbarry@tunica.org or (318) 240-6431.

WHEN: Saturday, October 29, 2022

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Paragon Ballroom, Paragon Casino Resort

711 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA 71351

WHO: John Barbry, Director of the Tunica-Biloxi Language and Culture Revitalization Program

Traditional Tunica-Biloxi Basket Weavers