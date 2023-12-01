Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Celebrates Tribal Museums Day with Free Admission, Tours

MARKSVILLE, La. – Today, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana announced free museum entry and guided tours December 4 – 8, 2023, in honor of Tribal Museums Day. The Tunica-Biloxi Museum is home to the “Tunica Treasure,” a vast collection of Native American European trade items and other artifacts dating back to the 18th century.

This is the second annual Tribal Museums Day, which was started by the Association on American Indian Affairs (the Association). The day calls for tribal museums across the country to open their doors and allow visitors free admission to gain a better knowledge and respect for diverse cultures and tribal histories.

“Tribal Museums Day is a trailblazing initiative that allows people from all walks of life to dive deep into our rich Tunica-Biloxi heritage,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “Whether you’ve been to our museum before or have always wanted to go—we welcome you with open arms and an eagerness to educate. Our people have a rich history and deep roots here in Louisiana, and we are eager to share it with our neighbors and friends.”

The Tunica-Biloxi Museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.—4 p.m. Those wishing to celebrate Tribal Museums Day with free entry to the Tunica-Biloxi Museum can show up between Dec. 4 – 8, 2023, no ticket required.

For those who want to experience more, the Association is hosting a free livestreaming event to kick off the celebration on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. The live stream will be from the Hoċokata Ṫi, the Museum and Cultural Center of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Minnesota. You can join the live stream from the Association’s YouTube channel.

About the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe

The Tunica-Biloxi people first appeared in the Mississippi Valley. In the late 1700s, they settled near south of Marksville in east-central Louisiana. Today, the Tribe has more than 1,600 members throughout the United States, primarily in Louisiana, Texas, and Illinois. The modern Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is composed of Tunica, Biloxi (a Siouan-speaking people from the Gulf coast), Ofo (also a Siouan people), Avoyel (a Natchezan people), and Choctaw. Although ancestry is typically intermixed through marriages, tribal members typically identify either as Tunica, Biloxi or Biloxi-Choctaw. The tribe owns and operates the Paragon Casino Resort, the largest employer in Central Louisiana. For more information about the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/ and “like” us on Facebook.